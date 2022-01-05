Boot Barn Holdings' (NYSE:BOOT) investors will be pleased with their enviable 919% return over the last five years

We think all investors should try to buy and hold high quality multi-year winners. And highest quality companies can see their share prices grow by huge amounts. For example, the Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) share price is up a whopping 919% in the last half decade, a handsome return for long term holders. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 32% gain in the last three months. Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, Boot Barn Holdings achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 58% per year. That makes the EPS growth particularly close to the yearly share price growth of 59%. This indicates that investor sentiment towards the company has not changed a great deal. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:BOOT Earnings Per Share Growth January 5th 2022

It is of course excellent to see how Boot Barn Holdings has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Boot Barn Holdings shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 180% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 59% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Boot Barn Holdings is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

