Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 3.3% to hit US$893m. Boot Barn Holdings also reported a statutory profit of US$2.01, which was an impressive 23% above what the analysts had forecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:BOOT Earnings and Revenue Growth May 15th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Boot Barn Holdings from eight analysts is for revenues of US$1.14b in 2022 which, if met, would be a huge 28% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to shoot up 52% to US$3.11. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$988.8m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.29 in 2022. There has definitely been an improvement in perception after these results, with the analysts noticeably increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Boot Barn Holdings 18% to US$76.50on the back of these upgrades. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Boot Barn Holdings analyst has a price target of US$87.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$60.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that Boot Barn Holdings' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 28% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 8.4% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 11% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Boot Barn Holdings to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Boot Barn Holdings following these results. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Boot Barn Holdings analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Boot Barn Holdings is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

