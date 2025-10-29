Boot Barn Holdings Inc. Reveals Climb In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $42.22 million, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $29.43 million, or $0.95 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.7% to $505.39 million from $425.79 million last year.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

