Boot Barn Holdings Inc. Reports Advance In Q4 Profit, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $37.54 million, or $1.22 per share. This compares with $29.44 million, or $0.96 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.25 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.8% to $453.75 million from $388.46 million last year.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $37.54 Mln. vs. $29.44 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.22 vs. $0.96 last year. -Revenue: $453.75 Mln vs. $388.46 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.44 - $1.52 Next quarter revenue guidance: $483 - $491 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.