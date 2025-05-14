BOOT BARN HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $BOOT Reports Quarterly Earnings

BOOT BARN HOLDINGS ($BOOT) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported earnings of $1.22 per share, missing estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $453,750,000, missing estimates of $467,802,671 by $-14,052,671.

BOOT BARN HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

BOOT BARN HOLDINGS insiders have traded $BOOT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BOOT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN HAZEN (INTERIM CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,311 shares for an estimated $965,481.

BOOT BARN HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 170 institutional investors add shares of BOOT BARN HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 230 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BOOT BARN HOLDINGS Government Contracts

We have seen $3,300 of award payments to $BOOT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

BOOT BARN HOLDINGS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BOOT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

BOOT BARN HOLDINGS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BOOT recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $BOOT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $178.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $162.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $155.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Jeremy Hamblin from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $178.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Jay Sole from UBS set a target price of $210.0 on 01/10/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

