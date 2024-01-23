Boot Barn Holdings (BOOT) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. BOOT is likely to see a top-line improvement when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $521.8 million, indicating an improvement of 1.4% from the year-ago figure.



The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.80, calling for a 3.5% rise from the corresponding period last year. The consensus estimate has experienced a positive revision of 2.3% over the past 30 days.

Key Factors to Note

Boot Barn Holdings’ effective merchandising strategies, robust omnichannel capabilities, cost management and customer-centric approach have been collectively contributing to its performance. These strategies, combined with a strategic expansion of its store base, have enabled BOOT to gain market share.



The company expects a modest increase of 1.1% in third-quarter net sales, reaching $520.4 million. The introduction of new store sales effectively mitigated a decline in same-store sales, a consequence of cycling through outsized comp growth in previous years. Per the preliminary results, the company witnessed a 9.7% drop in same-store sales in the quarter under review compared with the 3.6% decrease experienced in the prior-year period.



For the third quarter, the company expects earnings per share to be at or above $1.79 compared to $1.74 in the same quarter last fiscal. While the expected earnings performance was positive, it was driven by modest sales growth, alongside disciplined promotions and strong expense control.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Boot Barn Holdings this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is the case here.



Boot Barn Holdings has an Earnings ESP of +0.14% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are three other companies you may want to consider as our model shows that these also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:



Abercrombie & Fitch ANF currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.14% and sports a Zacks Rank #1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $2.71, sharply up from 81 cents registered in the year-ago period. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Abercrombie & Fitch’s top line is expected to ascend year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.43 billion, which indicates an increase of 18.9% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. ANF has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 713%, on average.



American Eagle Outfitters AEO currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.27% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of 48 cents suggests an increase of 29.7% from the year-ago quarter.



American Eagle Outfitters’ top line is anticipated to rise year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1.65 billion, indicating an increase of 10.3% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. AEO has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 23%, on average.



Ulta Beauty ULTA currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.97% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $7.48 suggests an increase of 12% from the year-ago reported number.



Ulta Beauty’s top line is expected to ascend year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $3.51 billion, which suggests an increase of 8.9% from the prior-year quarter. ULTA has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.8%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.