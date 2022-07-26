Boot Barn Holdings (BOOT) to Post Q1 Earnings: What to Expect?

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. BOOT is likely to see top-line improvement when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings results on Jul 27, after the market closes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $367.6 million, indicating an improvement of almost 20% from the year-ago figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings currently stands at $1.15, which suggests a decline of 8.7% from the year-ago period. The consensus mark has been stable over the past 30 days.

Key Factors to Note

Boot Barn Holdings has been successfully navigating through the challenging environment, courtesy of merchandising strategies, omni-channel capabilities and better expense management. This, combined with the expansion of the store base and exclusive brand penetration, has been helping it gain market share and, in turn, revenues.



The company has been seeing strength in both store and online channels. Management has been boosting the omni-channel offerings to enhance customers' experience through buy online pickup in-store, buy online curbside pickup, in-store fulfillment, same-day delivery, and buy online return in-store. It has been witnessing a robust merchandise margin driven by improved full-price selling.



On its last earnings call, management had projected same-store sales growth of 10% and revenues of $367 million for the first quarter. It guided income from operations of $47 million or 12.8% of sales for the quarter under discussion.



While the aforesaid factors boost optimism, ongoing supply chain issues and rising freight costs remain concerns. Also, any deleverage in SG&A expenses due to higher store payroll, rise in store overhead, and increased marketing expenses might get reflected in the to-be-reported quarter's margins.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Boot Barn Holdings this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Although Boot Barn Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank #3, its Earnings ESP of 0.00% makes surprise prediction difficult.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:



Ulta Beauty ULTA currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.74% and a Zacks Rank #1. The company is likely to register bottom-line improvement when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $4.77 suggests an improvement of 4.6% from the year-ago quarter.



Ulta Beauty's top line is expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues stands at $2.18 billion, which indicates an improvement of 10.7% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. ULTA has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 49.8%, on average.



Crocs CROX currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.30% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is likely to register bottom-line improvement when it reports second-quarter 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $2.73 suggests an improvement of 22.4% from the year-ago quarter.



Crocs' top line is expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $950.9 million, which indicates an improvement of 48.4% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. CROX has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.5%, on average.



The Children's Place PLCE currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.03% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is likely to register a decline in the bottom line when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of 97 cents suggests a decline from $1.71 reported in the year-ago quarter.



The Children's Place’s top line is expected to decline year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $395.6 million, which indicates a decline of 4.4% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. PLCE has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 58%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

