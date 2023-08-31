Boot Barn Holdings (BOOT) Price Target Increased by 16.73% to 113.61

The average one-year price target for Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) has been revised to 113.61 / share. This is an increase of 16.73% from the prior estimate of 97.33 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 88.88 to a high of 136.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.19% from the latest reported closing price of 90.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 639 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boot Barn Holdings. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 3.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOOT is 0.31%, a decrease of 5.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.28% to 42,374K shares. The put/call ratio of BOOT is 1.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,089K shares representing 6.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,175K shares, representing a decrease of 4.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOOT by 2.82% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,787K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 397K shares, representing an increase of 77.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOOT by 362.90% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,787K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 397K shares, representing an increase of 77.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOOT by 371.00% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,511K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,539K shares, representing a decrease of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOOT by 5.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 930K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 916K shares, representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOOT by 3.50% over the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Boot Barn is the nation’s leading lifestyle retailer of western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company offers its loyal customer base a wide selection of work and lifestyle brands. As of the date of this release, Boot Barn operates 266 stores in 36 states, in addition to an e-commerce channel www.bootbarn.com. The Company also operates www.sheplers.com, the nation’s leading pure play online western and work retailer and www.countryoutfitter.com, an e-commerce site selling to customers who live a country lifestyle.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.