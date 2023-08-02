Boot Barn Holdings (BOOT) Price Target Increased by 13.93% to 97.33

The average one-year price target for Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) has been revised to 97.33 / share. This is an increase of 13.93% from the prior estimate of 85.42 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 70.70 to a high of 122.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.65% from the latest reported closing price of 93.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 650 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boot Barn Holdings. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 1.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOOT is 0.32%, an increase of 7.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.19% to 41,593K shares. The put/call ratio of BOOT is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,175K shares representing 7.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,209K shares, representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOOT by 17.25% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,539K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,720K shares, representing a decrease of 11.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOOT by 1.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 916K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 901K shares, representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOOT by 15.09% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 832K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,124K shares, representing a decrease of 35.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOOT by 43.27% over the last quarter.

Holocene Advisors holds 764K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,016K shares, representing a decrease of 33.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOOT by 25.78% over the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings Background Information

Boot Barn is the nation’s leading lifestyle retailer of western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company offers its loyal customer base a wide selection of work and lifestyle brands. As of the date of this release, Boot Barn operates 266 stores in 36 states, in addition to an e-commerce channel www.bootbarn.com. The Company also operates www.sheplers.com, the nation’s leading pure play online western and work retailer and www.countryoutfitter.com, an e-commerce site selling to customers who live a country lifestyle.

