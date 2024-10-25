Boot Barn downgraded to Hold from Buy at Craig-Hallum

Craig-Hallum downgraded Boot Barn (BOOT) to Hold from Buy with a price target of $162, up from $154. The stock has rallied over 40% since the company’s “impressive” Q1 results in August, notes the analyst, who expects another beat and raise when the company reports Q2 results on October 28, but sees the setup as a “potential sell-the-news event.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BOOT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.