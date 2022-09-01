Boot Barn (BOOT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Boot Barn (BOOT) closed at $66.10, marking a -0.78% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.3% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.46%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the Western apparel and footwear retailer had gained 6.32% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.66% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.13% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Boot Barn as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.91, down 25.41% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $343.03 million, up 9.69% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.07 per share and revenue of $1.68 billion. These totals would mark changes of -1.46% and +13.06%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Boot Barn. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher. Boot Barn currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Boot Barn is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.97. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.49.

We can also see that BOOT currently has a PEG ratio of 0.55. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.91 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BOOT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investorsSee 5 EV Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.