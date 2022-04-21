Boot Barn (BOOT) Stock Moves -1.41%: What You Should Know

Boot Barn (BOOT) closed the most recent trading day at $96.27, moving -1.41% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.48%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.46%.

Coming into today, shares of the Western apparel and footwear retailer had lost 1.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 2.46%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.08%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Boot Barn as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Boot Barn is projected to report earnings of $1.30 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 73.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $345.18 million, up 33.34% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Boot Barn. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.96% lower within the past month. Boot Barn is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Boot Barn has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.98 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.58.

Also, we should mention that BOOT has a PEG ratio of 0.9. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.9 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

