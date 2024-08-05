Boot Barn (BOOT) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that Boot Barn (BOOT) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.05 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 5.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $412.9 million, increasing 7.6% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 2.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Boot Barn metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Average store square footage, end of period' will reach 10,928. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 10,841.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Stores Opened/Acquired' will reach 13. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 16 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Stores operating at end of period' should arrive at 403. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 361 in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, Boot Barn shares have recorded returns of -7.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), BOOT will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

