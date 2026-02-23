Is Boot Barn (BOOT) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Boot Barn (BOOT) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Boot Barn is one of 193 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Boot Barn is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BOOT's full-year earnings has moved 3.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that BOOT has returned about 13.2% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 0.2%. This means that Boot Barn is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is BJ's Restaurants (BJRI). The stock has returned 4.6% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for BJ's Restaurants' current year EPS has increased 0.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Boot Barn is a member of the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 8.6% this year, meaning that BOOT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

BJ's Restaurants, however, belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry. Currently, this 39-stock industry is ranked #168. The industry has moved +8.3% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Boot Barn and BJ's Restaurants as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

