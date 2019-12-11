Boot Barn (BOOT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Boot Barn (BOOT) closed at $41.76, marking a +0.36% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.44%.

Heading into today, shares of the Western apparel and footwear retailer had lost 1.91% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.51% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BOOT as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, BOOT is projected to report earnings of $0.76 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 15.15%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $280.99 million, up 10.62% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.76 per share and revenue of $866.93 million. These totals would mark changes of +30.37% and +11.6%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BOOT. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. BOOT is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, BOOT is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.6. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.54, which means BOOT is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, BOOT's PEG ratio is currently 1.39. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.49 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

