Boot Barn (BOOT) Lines up for Q4 Earnings: What to Expect?

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. BOOT is likely to see top- and bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 numbers on May 12. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $229 million, which indicates an increase of almost 21% from the year-ago figure.



Further, the consensus estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is currently pegged at 42 cents, which indicates an improvement of more than 100% from 18 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. We note that the consensus mark has been stable in the past 30 days.



Notably, the Irvine, CA-based lifestyle retailer’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 23.1%.

Key Factors to Note

Boot Barn has been benefiting from solid omni-channel initiatives as well as strength in brands and merchandising strategies. Amid the pandemic, the company’s e-commerce business has been strong, driving overall performance. Management has been boosting the omni-channel offerings to enhance customers’ experience through the same day in store pickup, curbside service and same day gift-wrapped home delivery. Also, the company’s direct-to-consumer supply chain is helping it to meet outsized demand.



Moreover, the company has been witnessing robust merchandise margin driven by improved full price selling and lower promotions. Boot Barn’s work wear has been the strongest performing category, including growth in lace-up and pull-on styles. The company is also seeing growth in kids boots, hats and belts alongside men's and ladies western apparel, mostly driven by denim. These aforementioned strengths have likely driven Boot Barn’s performance in the fiscal fourth quarter.



While the aforesaid factors boost optimism, the ongoing uncertainties stemming from the pandemic still remain. Additionally, the company is witnessing softness across many of its oil markets. Also, higher SG&A expenses might have acted as a deterrent.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Boot Barn this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Quote

Although Boot Barn has a Zacks Rank #3, its Earnings ESP of 0.00% makes surprise prediction difficult.

Stocks With a Favorable Combination

Here are some companies that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Abercrombie & Fitch ANF currently has an Earnings ESP of +22.92% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Ross Stores ROST currently has an Earnings ESP of +7.23% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Costco COST presently has an Earnings ESP of +0.91% and a Zacks Rank #3.

