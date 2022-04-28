Boot Barn (BOOT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Boot Barn (BOOT) closed the most recent trading day at $94.44, moving +1.9% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the Western apparel and footwear retailer had lost 5.47% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 8.14% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.81% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Boot Barn as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Boot Barn to post earnings of $1.30 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 73.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $345.18 million, up 33.34% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Boot Barn. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.96% lower within the past month. Boot Barn is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Boot Barn has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.07 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.8.

Meanwhile, BOOT's PEG ratio is currently 0.85. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.85 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BOOT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

