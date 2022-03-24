Boot Barn (BOOT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Boot Barn (BOOT) closed the most recent trading day at $98.87, moving +0.18% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.32%.

Coming into today, shares of the Western apparel and footwear retailer had gained 26.98% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 6.49%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.65%.

Boot Barn will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Boot Barn is projected to report earnings of $1.30 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 73.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $345.18 million, up 33.34% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.16 per share and revenue of $1.45 billion, which would represent changes of +220.83% and +62.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Boot Barn. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher. Boot Barn is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Boot Barn has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.03 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.54, which means Boot Barn is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that BOOT has a PEG ratio of 0.8 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.8 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

