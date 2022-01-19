Boot Barn (BOOT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Boot Barn (BOOT) closed at $104.35, marking a -1.16% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.97%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.96%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the Western apparel and footwear retailer had lost 6.38% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 5.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.78% in that time.

Boot Barn will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Boot Barn to post earnings of $2.25 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 125%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $485.87 million, up 60.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.03 per share and revenue of $1.43 billion. These totals would mark changes of +214.06% and +60.54%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Boot Barn. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.91% higher within the past month. Boot Barn is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Boot Barn has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.52 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.23.

We can also see that BOOT currently has a PEG ratio of 0.88. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.87 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BOOT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

