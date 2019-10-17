Boot Barn (BOOT) and Burlington Stores (BURL) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks

Brian Bolan is the aggressive growth stock strategist here at Zacks Investment Research and he has two more names for your aggressive growth radar screen. This week Brian takes a look at two retail names… and even with everyone saying that Amazon AMZN is eating everyone’s lunch, there are still good opportunities out there in the space. Brian looks at Burlington Stores BURL first and notes that they are more than just a coat factory. There is good earnings growth over the last few years on this name and that has powered this stock higher. Next up is Boot Barn BOOT which also looks good to Brian given the recent performance and good valuation. These retail plays are definitely worth putting on your aggressive growth stock radar screen.

