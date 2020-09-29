Boost Your Retirement Portfolio with These 3 Top Mutual Funds - September 29, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider JPMorgan Small Cap Growth I (OGGFX). OGGFX is one of many Small Cap Growth mutual funds; these funds tend to create their portfolios around stocks with market capitalization of less than $2 billion. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.99%, management fee of 0.65%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 14.16%.

Principal Mid Cap Growth R5 (PHPPX): 0.93% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. PHPPX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. With yearly returns of 10.49% over the last five years, PHPPX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Polen Growth Fund Retail (POLRX). Expense ratio: 1.23%. Management fee: 0.85%. Five year annual return: 17.35%. POLRX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

