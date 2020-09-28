Boost Your Retirement Portfolio with These 3 Top Mutual Funds - September 28, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Hartford Global Growth HLS IB (HBGLX): 1.05% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. HBGLX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. With annual returns of 13.19% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

MSIFT Mid Cap Growth Portfolio IS (MMCGX). Expense ratio: 0.65%. Management fee: 0.5%. MMCGX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. This fund has managed to produce a robust 22.7% over the last five years.

AB Small Cap Growth K (QUAKX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. QUAKX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. QUAKX has an expense ratio of 1.08%, management fee of 0.75%, and annual returns of 13.83% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

