Boost Your Retirement Portfolio with These 3 Top Mutual Funds - September 25, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

Fidelity Series Blue Chip Growth (FSBDX): 0.01% expense ratio and 0% management fee. FSBDX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With annual returns of 18.22% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Adviser (FGADX). Expense ratio: 0.69%. Management fee: 0.48%. Sector - Precious Metal funds like FGADX normally invest in stocks focused on the mining and production of precious metals such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. This fund has managed to produce a robust 12.83% over the last five years.

DFA US Large Company I (DFUSX): 0.08% expense ratio and 0.06% management fee. DFUSX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 10.68% over the last five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

