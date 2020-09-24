Boost Your Retirement Portfolio with These 3 Top Mutual Funds - September 24, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Morgan Stanley Multi-Cap Growth Trust I (CPODX): 0.85% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. CPODX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. CPODX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 27.03%.

MFS Mid-Cap Growth Fund R2 (MCPRX). Expense ratio: 1.3%. Management fee: 0.69%. MCPRX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. This fund has managed to produce a robust 13.21% over the last five years.

Brown Advisory Flexible Equity Institutional (BAFFX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. BAFFX is a part of the Allocation Balanced fund category; these funds like to invest in a variety of asset types, finding a balance between stocks, bonds, cash, and sometimes even precious metals and commodities; they are mostly categorized by their respective asset allocation. BAFFX has an expense ratio of 0.56%, management fee of 0.44%, and annual returns of 11.22% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

