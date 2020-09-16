Boost Your Retirement Portfolio with These 3 Top Mutual Funds - September 16, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

JPMorgan Large Cap Growth R5 (JLGRX): 0.54% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. JLGRX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. JLGRX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 18.21%.

BlackRock Science & Technology Opportunities A (BGSAX): 1.17% expense ratio and 0.8% management fee. BGSAX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. BGSAX, with annual returns of 24.78% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Putnam Small Cap Growth Y (PSYGX): 0.99% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. PSYGX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 11.46% over the last five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

