Boost Your Retirement Portfolio with These 3 Top Mutual Funds - September 15, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Van Eck International Investors Gold A (INIVX) has a 1.39% expense ratio and 0.73% management fee. Sector - Precious Metal funds like INIVX normally invest in stocks focused on the mining and production of precious metals such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. With yearly returns of 15.14% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Dreyfus/Boston Small/Mid-Cap Growth I (SDSCX): 0.74% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. SDSCX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers. SDSCX, with annual returns of 16.43% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Baron Global Advantage Fund Retail (BGAFX): 1.15% expense ratio and 0.85% management fee. BGAFX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. With a five-year annual return of 20.95%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

