Boost Your Retirement Portfolio with These 3 Top Mutual Funds - September 10, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Putnam Small Cap Growth R (PSGRX): 0.74% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. PSGRX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund building their portfolio around stocks with market caps under $2 billion and large growth opportunities. PSGRX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10.9%.

Principal Blue Chip Fund A (PBLAX): 0.93% expense ratio and 0.61% management fee. PBLAX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. PBLAX, with annual returns of 15.88% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Baron Discovery Fund Retail Shares (BDFFX): 1.35% expense ratio and 1% management fee. BDFFX is an All Cap Growth mutual fund investing in a wide variety of equities, no matter the size of the company and as long as the firm exhibits growth characteristics. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 13.57% over the last five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

