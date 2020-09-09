Boost Your Retirement Portfolio with These 3 Top Mutual Funds - September 09, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

TIAA-CREF Socl Choice Equity Institutional (TISCX): 0.17% expense ratio and 0.15% management fee. TISCX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. TISCX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10.18%.

Alger Capital Appreciation Focus Z (ALZFX) is a stand out amongst its peers. ALZFX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With five-year annualized performance of 16.6%, expense ratio of 0.64% and management fee of 0.52%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

AB Discovery Growth Z (CHCZX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. CHCZX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. CHCZX has an expense ratio of 0.65%, management fee of 0.61%, and annual returns of 12.77% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

