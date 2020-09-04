Boost Your Retirement Portfolio with These 3 Top Mutual Funds - September 04, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

LKCM Equity Institutional (LKEQX) has a 0.8% expense ratio and 0.7% management fee. LKEQX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 10.38% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Principal Large Cap Growth I R4 (PPUSX): 0.97% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. PPUSX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. PPUSX, with annual returns of 13.21% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

T. Rowe Price Japan Fund (PRJPX): 0.97% expense ratio and 0.79% management fee. PRJPX is part of the Japan - Equity category, which mostly invest in Japan-based companies; Japan is one of the world's richest and most diversified economies. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 10.4% over the last five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

