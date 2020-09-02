Boost Your Retirement Portfolio with These 3 Top Mutual Funds - September 02, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

VALIC Company I Large Cap Growth Fund (VLCGX): 0.75% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. VLCGX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. VLCGX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 12.6%.

MFS Mid-Cap Growth Fund A (OTCAX). Expense ratio: 1.05%. Management fee: 0.69%. OTCAX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. This fund has managed to produce a robust 12.25% over the last five years.

Matthews Asia Innovators Investor (MATFX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. With a much more diversified approach, MATFX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. MATFX has an expense ratio of 1.19%, management fee of 0.66%, and annual returns of 12.34% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

