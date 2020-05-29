Boost Your Retirement Portfolio with These 3 Top Mutual Funds - May 29, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

MainStay Large Cap Growth R6 (MLRSX) has a 0.64% expense ratio and 0.62% management fee. MLRSX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With yearly returns of 10.18% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Polen Global Growth Instl (PGIIX) is a stand out amongst its peers. PGIIX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. With five-year annualized performance of 11.04%, expense ratio of 1.1% and management fee of 0.85%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Putnam Global Technology A (PGTAX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. With a much more diversified approach, PGTAX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. PGTAX has an expense ratio of 1.16%, management fee of 0.62%, and annual returns of 16.9% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

