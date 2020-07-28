Boost Your Retirement Portfolio with These 3 Top Mutual Funds - July 28, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Alger Capital Appreciation Focus Z (ALZFX): 0.64% expense ratio and 0.52% management fee. ALZFX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. ALZFX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 16.6%.

MFS Mid-Cap Growth Fund R4 (OTCJX): 0.8% expense ratio and 0.69% management fee. OTCJX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. OTCJX, with annual returns of 13.79% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Payson Total Return Fund (PBFDX): 0.86% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. PBFDX is classified as an Allocation Balanced fund, which seeks to invest in a balance of asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 10.31% over the last five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

