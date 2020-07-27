Boost Your Retirement Portfolio with These 3 Top Mutual Funds - July 27, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

JPMorgan US Equity I (JUESX): 0.69% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. JUESX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. With annual returns of 10.71% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Goldman Sachs Strategic Growth Service Class (GSTSX). Expense ratio: 1.26%. Management fee: 0.71%. GSTSX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. This fund has managed to produce a robust 14.02% over the last five years.

Columbia Convertible Security R4 (COVRX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. COVRX is a Convertible Bonds fund, which are unique investment opportunities because they have both fixed income and equity components, making them hybrid securities. COVRX has an expense ratio of 0.87%, management fee of 0.78%, and annual returns of 10.25% over the past five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

