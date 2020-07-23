Boost Your Retirement Portfolio with These 3 Top Mutual Funds - July 23, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Entrepreneur US Large Cap Institutional (IMPLX). IMPLX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.75%, management fee of 0.65%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 13.9%.

American Beacon Stephens Mid Cap Growth I (SFMIX): 0.89% expense ratio and 0.8% management fee. SFMIX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. With yearly returns of 13.42% over the last five years, SFMIX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Franklin Gold & Precious Metals A (FKRCX): 0.94% expense ratio and 0.48% management fee. FKRCX is classified as a Sector - Precious Metal fund, and these mutual funds invest in stocks with a focus on the mining and production of precious metals like gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. With a five-year annual return of 11.37%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

