Boost Your Retirement Portfolio with These 3 Top Mutual Funds - July 22, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Lord Abbett Convertible Fund A (LACFX) has a 1.06% expense ratio and 0.7% management fee. LACFX is categorized as a Convertible Bonds fund, and in the fixed income world, these funds are quite unique. These types of securities are a hybrid, meaning they have components of both fixed income and equity. With yearly returns of 10.26% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

AB Small Cap Growth K (QUAKX): 1.08% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. QUAKX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund building their portfolio around stocks with market caps under $2 billion and large growth opportunities. QUAKX, with annual returns of 13.83% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Calvert Equity Portfolio I (CEYIX). Expense ratio: 0.71%. Management fee: 0.6%. Five year annual return: 14.31%. CEYIX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

