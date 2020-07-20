Boost Your Retirement Portfolio with These 3 Top Mutual Funds - July 20, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Dreyfus/Boston Small/Mid-Cap Growth A (DBMAX) has a 0.97% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. DBMAX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers. With yearly returns of 14.85% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

TIAA-CREF Socl Choice Equity Institutional (TISCX): 0.17% expense ratio and 0.15% management fee. TISCX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 10.18% over the last five years, TISCX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

JPMorgan Large Cap Growth R5 (JLGRX). Expense ratio: 0.54%. Management fee: 0.45%. Five year annual return: 18.21%. JLGRX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

