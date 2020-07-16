Boost Your Retirement Portfolio with These 3 Top Mutual Funds - July 16, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

JPMorgan Mid Cap Growth Fund R6 (JMGMX) has a 0.74% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. JMGMX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. With yearly returns of 12.54% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Sands Capital Global Growth Institutional (SCMGX): 0.97% expense ratio and 0.85% management fee. SCMGX is a Global - Equity mutual fund investing in bigger markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan; these kinds of funds aren't limited by geography. With yearly returns of 14.71% over the last five years, SCMGX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Matthews Asia Innovators Institutional (MITEX): 1.05% expense ratio and 0.66% management fee. MITEX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. With a five-year annual return of 12.54%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

