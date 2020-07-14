Boost Your Retirement Portfolio with These 3 Top Mutual Funds - July 14, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider American Funds Growth Fund of America R5 (RGAFX). RGAFX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.35%, management fee of 0.27%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 13.15%.

VY T. Rowe Price Diversified Mid Cap Growth S2 (IAXTX). Expense ratio: 1.17%. Management fee: 0.74%. IAXTX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers. This fund has managed to produce a robust 11.33% over the last five years.

Rydex Government Long Bond 1.2x Strategy Investor (RYGBX): 1.05% expense ratio and 0.5% management fee. RYGBX is a Government Bond - Long fund. These mutual funds hold securities issued by the U.S. federal government, focus on the long end of the curve, and are seen as low-risk investments. With a five-year annual return of 10.53%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.