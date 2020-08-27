Boost Your Retirement Portfolio with These 3 Top Mutual Funds - August 27, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Van Eck International Investors Gold A (INIVX): 1.45% expense ratio and 0.73% management fee. Sector - Precious Metal funds like INIVX normally invest in stocks focused on the mining and production of precious metals such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. INIVX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 15.14%.

JPMorgan Large Cap Growth R5 (JLGRX): 0.54% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. JLGRX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With yearly returns of 18.21% over the last five years, JLGRX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

PIMCO StocksPLUS Admiral (PPLAX). Expense ratio: 0.75%. Management fee: 0.5%. Five year annual return: 10.11%. PPLAX is an Allocation Balanced mutual fund. Allocation Balanced funds look to invest across asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual; these funds are mostly categorized by their respective asset allocation.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

