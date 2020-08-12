Boost Your Retirement Portfolio with These 3 Top Mutual Funds - August 12, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

Nationwide Growth Fund IS (NGISX): 0.72% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. NGISX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. NGISX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 11.78%.

Janus Henderson Global Technology A (JATAX) is a stand out amongst its peers. With a much more diversified approach, JATAX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. With five-year annualized performance of 21.93%, expense ratio of 0.99% and management fee of 0.64%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

MSIF International Opportunities A (MIOPX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. MIOPX is a Global - Equity mutual fund investing in bigger markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan; these kinds of funds aren't limited by geography. MIOPX has an expense ratio of 1.29%, management fee of 0.78%, and annual returns of 13.69% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

Do You Know the Top 9 Retirement Investing Mistakes?

Investing in underperforming mutual funds is just one of the key errors that can derail your retirement plans.

To learn more, read our just-released report: 9 Retirement Mistakes You Need to Avoid.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.