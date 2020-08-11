Boost Your Retirement Portfolio with These 3 Top Mutual Funds - August 11, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

T. Rowe Price Cap Opportunity (PRCOX) has a 0.53% expense ratio and 0.33% management fee. PRCOX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 10.95% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

American Beacon Stephens Mid Cap Growth I (SFMIX). Expense ratio: 0.89%. Management fee: 0.8%. SFMIX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers. This fund has managed to produce a robust 13.42% over the last five years.

Oppenheimer Gold & Special Mineral A (OPGSX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. Sector - Precious Metal funds like OPGSX normally invest in stocks focused on the mining and production of precious metals such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. OPGSX has an expense ratio of 1.17%, management fee of 0.68%, and annual returns of 16.59% over the past five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

