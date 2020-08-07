Boost Your Retirement Portfolio with These 3 Top Mutual Funds - August 07, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Baron Discovery Fund Retail Shares (BDFFX): 1.35% expense ratio and 1% management fee. BDFFX is an All Cap Growth mutual fund investing in a wide variety of equities, no matter the size of the company and as long as the firm exhibits growth characteristics. With annual returns of 13.57% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

AB Small Cap Growth K (QUAKX) is a stand out amongst its peers. QUAKX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. With five-year annualized performance of 13.83%, expense ratio of 1.08% and management fee of 0.75%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Nationwide Growth Fund R (GGFRX): 1.3% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. GGFRX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With a five-year annual return of 11.3%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

