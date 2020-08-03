Boost Your Retirement Portfolio with These 3 Top Mutual Funds - August 03, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

T. Rowe Price Global Growth Stock Retail (RPGEX): 0.93% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. RPGEX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. With annual returns of 12.13% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Fidelity Small Cap Growth (FCPGX): 1.06% expense ratio and 0.84% management fee. FCPGX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. With yearly returns of 11.36% over the last five years, FCPGX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

John Hancock2 Capital Appreciation 1 (JICPX): 0.79% expense ratio and 0.7% management fee. JICPX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 16.82% over the last five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

