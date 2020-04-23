Boost Your Retirement Portfolio with These 3 Top Mutual Funds - April 23, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Janus Henderson Global Technology S (JATSX): 1.22% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. With a much more diversified approach, JATSX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. JATSX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 16.35%.

Fidelity Select Medical Equipment & Systems (FSMEX): 0.72% expense ratio and 0.54% management fee. FSMEX is part of the Sector - Health category, offering investors a focus on the healthcare industry, one of the largest sectors in the American economy. FSMEX, with annual returns of 11.47% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

JPMorgan Large Cap Growth A (OLGAX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. OLGAX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. OLGAX has an expense ratio of 0.94%, management fee of 0.45%, and annual returns of 10.07% over the past five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

