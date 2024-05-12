Boost Your Resume with Just $229: How To Become a Certified Crypto Expert (CCE)

Cryptocurrency has been gaining momentum in recent months. According to Forbes, “the recent surge in crypto prices suggests a potentially promising future for the crypto market.”

While the crypto market is very much an evolving one, some people are going through training to become experts and try to help others. While universities are working to develop ways to train students on crypto, organizations are stepping up to fill the gap.

If you’re looking to become a Certified Cryptocurrency Expert, or CCE, Bloomberg reports you just need $229 and time for about 11 hours of online coursework from Blockchain Council. According to the Council, “In addition to learning about the strategies for making optimal trading decisions in the bustling crypto market, participants will also learn about the fundamentals of the technological infrastructure that powers blockchains behind the scenes.”

You also can receive a certificate for just a few hours of coursework and passing a test, along with spending $795. It’s offered by ACAMS, which calls itself the largest international membership organization for Anti-Financial Crime professionals.

So what can you expect to learn from these courses? Among the topics listed are the types of cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency mining and risk management.

And once you earn certification and want to work in the crypto industry? There may be good news here. According to Bloomberg, U.S. crypto firms with $300,000 wages are leaving their foreign peers behind. In fact, crypto pay in the U.S. exceeds overseas pay by about 13% on average.

Yet, as with many things, you need to be cautious when it comes to these crypto courses and certifications. For instance, in February, the SEC announced a crypto-education program was linked directly to an alleged scam. In this case, a regulator said the founder of an online trading course scammed more than a dozen students out of more than $1 million by getting them to invest in a fake hedge fund.

