Boost high-risk people with Omicron-tailored shots first - EU officials

Contributor
Natalie Grover Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - EU officials on Tuesday recommended that the two Omicron- tailored vaccines recently endorsed by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) be first deployed in high-risk individuals.

Developed by Moderna MRNA.O and the team of Pfizer PFE.N and BioNTech 22UAy.DE, the new so-called bivalent shots combat the BA.1 version of Omicron and the original virus first detected in China.

(Reporting by Natalie Grover in London; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((natalie.grover@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NatalieGrover;))

