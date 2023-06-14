Boost for Homebuyers From Unchanged Interest Rates

The Fed has tentatively given a boost to homebuyers by announcing a pause to raising the federal funds rate. Although the Fed rate and mortgage rates move independently, the same market factors drive the rate increases and cuts.

Inflation, job growth and the overall economic outlook impacts lenders and how they set rates. An unchanged Fed rate should translate into steady mortgage rates. But availability and affordability may still be obstacles when shopping for a home.

Perception as reality

Mortgage application volume increased by 7.2%for the week ending June 9, ending a four-week decline, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.

"Mortgage applications increased with the news of a potential pause in rate hikes because consumers perceive a pause as relief from the burden of high interest rates" says Heidi Bassett, a foreclosure litigation specialist and partner at Hellmuth & Johnson. "Some prospective homebuyers also perceive a need to act now, rather than miss an opportunity before the pause expires."

Factors squeezing buyers

Homebuyers continue to be challenged by low inventory levels and higher mortgage interest rates. Single-family housing starts had the slowest first quarter since 2019, and with many existing homeowners locked in low mortgage rates, inventory will remain a challenge as fewer people list homes. A strong job market has led to fewer forced sales that usually accompany unemployment. These are factors you should watch during peak moving season.

Peak moving season runs from April through September, accounting for almost 80% of all moves. Better weather and trying to get kids settled before the new school year begins have made June, July and August the most popular months to resettle. Moving “offseason” may be the way to go if the competition is keeping you out of your desired neighborhood or school district.

Bright spots breaking through the inflation clouds

Slowing inflation and a small decline in mortgage rates indicate things might be moving in a more positive direction. The average interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages decreased by 4 basis points to 6.77%. Inflation slowed but housing continued to be a major contributor. The costs related to housing were up 0.6% last month and 8.0% compared to last year.

Buying a home can be both terrifying and exhilarating. It’s probably the biggest purchase you will make in your lifetime. Market factors will largely determine what house you can buy, it doesn’t determine what kind of home you create.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.