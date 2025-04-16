Boomers Are Spending More Money on Travel in 2025 — Here’s Why

If you’re planning to pack your bags and get away for at least one trip in 2025, you’re not alone. New data from Beach.com shows a record-breaking year may be ahead in terms of how much money people are spending on vacations — especially for one generation.

Keep reading to learn about how much boomers are planning to spend on travel in 2025.

Soaring Budgets

According to the data, 97% of Americans plan to travel in 2025 — with travel budgets soaring more than 30% to $5,915 per person. Guess who’s leading the charge? Baby boomers, according to the data, expect to spend $12,462. That’s 52% more than in 2024.

The results from Beach.com may be somewhat surprising given that boomers are known to spend money on travel when they see value but can be more selective than other generations, according to McKinsey & Company.

Relationship Matters

Based on the data from McKinsey, boomers generally prefer to travel to spend time with family and friends rather than just see new destinations. That’s quite a bit different from other generations, who put more emphasis on experiencing new destinations.

While boomers may not enjoy using tech as much as younger generations, the data shows they’re still turning to tech platforms and apps to save money on travel.

Travel Budgets

Despite inflation and general consumer concerns, boomers may be looking to get away more often in 2025. According to the McKinsey study, boomers tend to have more savings than other generations, and they now may putting some of those savings toward their travel budget.

One other interesting point is that travelers of all ages are concerned about travel costs, including lodging. Given that boomers tend to like to visit people they know, staying with friends and family could help reduce this stress on the budget.

