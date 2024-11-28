Boom Logistics Updates Share Consolidation Details

Boom Logistics Ltd (AU:BOL) has released an update.

Boom Logistics Ltd has announced an update to their security consolidation plan, adjusting the number of quoted ordinary shares to 42,115,608 and unquoted performance rights to 1,297,575. This reorganization could impact investors as it alters the company’s share structure, potentially influencing stock value and market perception.

