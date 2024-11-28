News & Insights

Stocks

Boom Logistics Updates Share Consolidation Details

November 28, 2024 — 02:57 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Boom Logistics Ltd (AU:BOL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Boom Logistics Ltd has announced an update to their security consolidation plan, adjusting the number of quoted ordinary shares to 42,115,608 and unquoted performance rights to 1,297,575. This reorganization could impact investors as it alters the company’s share structure, potentially influencing stock value and market perception.

For further insights into AU:BOL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.