Boom Logistics Director Increases Stake, Signals Confidence

November 04, 2024 — 05:58 pm EST

Boom Logistics Ltd (AU:BOL) has released an update.

Boom Logistics Ltd director, Damian Banks, has increased his indirect stake in the company by acquiring 200,000 fully paid ordinary shares through an on-market purchase, bringing his total to 3.8 million shares. This move highlights a strong show of confidence in the company’s future prospects, which might intrigue investors considering the stock’s potential.

